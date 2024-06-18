Park National Corp OH Sells 341 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Park National Corp OH decreased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in McKesson were worth $8,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services raised its stake in McKesson by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total value of $2,155,760.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,607,866.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total transaction of $2,155,760.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,845 shares in the company, valued at $51,607,866.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 789 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total value of $439,788.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,408,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,814 shares of company stock valued at $14,511,649 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCK. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on McKesson from $603.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.47.

McKesson Trading Up 0.8 %

MCK traded up $5.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $602.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,016. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $395.30 and a twelve month high of $603.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $552.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $516.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.47.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The business had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.08%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

