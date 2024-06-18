Park National Corp OH Sells 550 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Park National Corp OH decreased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $261.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. HSBC raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.65.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TRV stock traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, reaching $209.07. 386,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,127. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $232.75. The company has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $214.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.10.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.20%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

