Park National Corp OH Trims Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Park National Corp OH lowered its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 54.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in CME Group were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 966.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total value of $211,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,336.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total value of $211,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,336.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total transaction of $130,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,771.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,290 shares of company stock valued at $11,393,700 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

CME Group stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $196.74. 597,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,797,899. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.81. The firm has a market cap of $70.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.97 and a 1-year high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target (down from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $187.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.80.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

