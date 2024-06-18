Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Shares Bought by Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda raised its holdings in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 246.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Parsons were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Parsons in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Parsons by 18,200.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Parsons by 126.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Parsons in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Parsons alerts:

Parsons Stock Performance

PSN stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.10. 44,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,749. Parsons Co. has a twelve month low of $46.68 and a twelve month high of $85.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 426.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Parsons had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 11.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Parsons Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

PSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Parsons from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Parsons from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Parsons in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Parsons from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.10.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Parsons

Parsons Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.