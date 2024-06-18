Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.330-2.430 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.390. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Patterson Companies also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.33-$2.43 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Monday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.67.

PDCO traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.82. 1,526,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,971. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07. Patterson Companies has a 1 year low of $22.29 and a 1 year high of $34.53.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 2.95%. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.23%.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

