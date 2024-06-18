Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Gap Up to $22.85

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.85, but opened at $24.69. Patterson Companies shares last traded at $25.15, with a volume of 473,390 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,162,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 7.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,018,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,003,000 after purchasing an additional 730,819 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,594,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,852,000 after purchasing an additional 523,226 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the first quarter valued at $10,741,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,287,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,081,000 after purchasing an additional 332,593 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

