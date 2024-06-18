Peirce Capital Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Peirce Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF makes up 0.6% of Peirce Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Peirce Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Clarity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000.

DISV traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.28. 214,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.57 and its 200-day moving average is $26.36. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79.

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

