Peirce Capital Management LLC Has $9.70 Million Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Peirce Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 380,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,044 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 5.3% of Peirce Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Peirce Capital Management LLC owned 0.43% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $9,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 186,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 28,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 17,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFEM traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.85. The stock had a trading volume of 364,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,783. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $22.28 and a 52-week high of $27.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.27.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.