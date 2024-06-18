PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target Raised to $25.00

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on PENN Entertainment from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.43.

Shares of PENN Entertainment stock opened at $18.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.55 and a 200 day moving average of $19.76. PENN Entertainment has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $29.38. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 17.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Handler purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $597,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 283,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,743. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David A. Handler acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.37 per share, with a total value of $307,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,450 shares in the company, valued at $3,741,826.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Handler bought 40,000 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $597,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 283,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,743. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 76,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,949. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in PENN Entertainment by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

