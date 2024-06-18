PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE) Sets New 52-Week High at $159.50

PensionBee Group plc (LON:PBEE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 159.50 ($2.03) and last traded at GBX 156.50 ($1.99), with a volume of 83206 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 154.50 ($1.96).
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.16) price target on shares of PensionBee Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.
In other news, insider Christoph Johannes Martin sold 21,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.87), for a total value of £31,565.31 ($40,108.40). 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
PensionBee Group plc, a direct-to-consumer financial technology company, provides online pension services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's technology platform allows its customers to combine their pensions and invest in a range of online plans, forecast how much they are expected to have saved by the time they retire, and make withdrawals from their pensions.
