Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Acquires 2,500 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. AvalonBay Communities accounts for approximately 2.7% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $4,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 47.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 96,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 19.0% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 131,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,656,000 after acquiring an additional 21,044 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 5.0% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 9.4% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 48,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lowered AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $199.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.89.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE AVB traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $202.25. 520,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,854. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.28 and its 200-day moving average is $185.34. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.45 and a 12-month high of $203.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($1.42). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 34.05%. The business had revenue of $712.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.19%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

