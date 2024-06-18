Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Acquires 7,000 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Equity Residential makes up 2.3% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Equity Residential were worth $4,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQR. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 146,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,965,000 after purchasing an additional 18,556 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth about $1,110,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,739,000 after purchasing an additional 65,982 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 165,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,131,000 after purchasing an additional 20,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Equity Residential by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 551,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,482,000 after buying an additional 27,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Stock Up 1.2 %

EQR stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.82. 1,281,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,004,572. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $52.57 and a 12 month high of $69.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.34. The company has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EQR. Raymond James raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI lowered Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $261,795.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,264.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $261,795.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,544,264.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $212,220.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

