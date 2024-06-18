Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Grows Stock Holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in UMH Properties were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UMH. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 382.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in UMH Properties by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 1,440.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in UMH Properties by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at UMH Properties

In related news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $375,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,149,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,254,970.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael P. Landy purchased 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $72,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 341,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,280,748.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $375,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,149,565 shares in the company, valued at $17,254,970.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UMH Properties Trading Up 0.4 %

UMH Properties Increases Dividend

NYSE:UMH traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.51. The company had a trading volume of 317,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,958. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $16.85. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.52 and a 200 day moving average of $15.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -573.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on UMH. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

