Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Raises Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 85,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 666.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of EPRT traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,114,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,207. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.69 and its 200-day moving average is $25.72. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $28.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.68%.

EPRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.50 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPRT

Insider Transactions at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 9,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $238,979.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 554,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,433,053.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 247,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,704,558.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 9,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $238,979.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 554,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,433,053.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,288 shares of company stock valued at $918,830. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.