Perspective Therapeutics’ (CATX) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CATX. B. Riley boosted their price target on Perspective Therapeutics from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get Perspective Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Perspective Therapeutics

Perspective Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CATX stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.12. 286,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,686. The company has a quick ratio of 12.98, a current ratio of 12.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Perspective Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. Perspective Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.38% and a negative net margin of 302.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Perspective Therapeutics will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perspective Therapeutics

In related news, Director Robert F. Williamson III bought 3,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $39,939.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,879 shares in the company, valued at $490,490.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Perspective Therapeutics news, Director Robert F. Williamson III purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,830.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert F. Williamson III purchased 3,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $39,939.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,490.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 30,814 shares of company stock worth $385,487 in the last three months. 3.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perspective Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Perspective Therapeutics by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,780,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566,356 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,511,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,069,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Perspective Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 54.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perspective Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Perspective Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspective Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.