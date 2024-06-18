Petrofac (LON:PFC) Shares Down 10.4%

Shares of Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC – Get Free Report) traded down 10.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 13.20 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 13.20 ($0.17). 10,795,236 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 8,599,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.74 ($0.19).

Petrofac Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £69.35 million, a P/E ratio of -16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 15.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 23.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 900.89.

Get Petrofac alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Petrofac news, insider Sara Akbar acquired 18,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £4,928.30 ($6,262.13). Corporate insiders own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.