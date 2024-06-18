PotCoin Price Reaches $0.0037 on Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and approximately $36.44 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00014546 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.39 or 0.00110714 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00008793 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000136 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

