Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at CIBC

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at CIBC from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperformer” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PRMW. StockNews.com raised shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

NYSE:PRMW traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.74. 558,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.47. Primo Water has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $25.60. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.81 million. Primo Water had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Primo Water by 358.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Primo Water by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Primo Water in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

