Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN) Short Interest Down 7.7% in May

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,700 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the May 15th total of 77,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Princeton Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ BPRN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.59. 7,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,601. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.20 and its 200-day moving average is $31.96. Princeton Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.37 and a 12-month high of $38.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.60.

Princeton Bancorp (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Princeton Bancorp will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Princeton Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Princeton Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.91%.

In related news, Director Martin Tuchman acquired 1,284 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,995,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Martin Tuchman acquired 1,284 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,995,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephanie Adkins sold 947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $28,646.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at $294,544.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 8,306 shares of company stock worth $250,046. 23.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Princeton Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 301,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Princeton Bancorp by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Princeton Bancorp by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Princeton Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Princeton Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

About Princeton Bancorp

Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers traditional retail banking services, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit.

