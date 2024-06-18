Prom Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $144.13 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 18th. In the last seven days, Prom has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a market cap of $144.13 million and approximately $4.75 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can currently be purchased for about $7.90 or 0.00012126 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Prom

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 8.18695292 USD and is down -10.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $2,150,394.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

