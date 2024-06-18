Prom (PROM) Trading Down 19.3% This Week

Prom (PROM) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. Prom has a total market cap of $143.11 million and approximately $4.81 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Prom has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Prom token can now be purchased for approximately $7.84 or 0.00012095 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00010742 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00008647 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,572.62 or 0.99603270 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00012246 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005151 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000736 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.82 or 0.00079930 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Prom

Prom (PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 8.18695292 USD and is down -10.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $2,150,394.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.