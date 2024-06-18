ProShares Pet Care ETF (BATS:PAWZ) Stock Price Up 1.4%

ProShares Pet Care ETF (BATS:PAWZ – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.12 and last traded at $53.12. 3,889 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $52.40.

ProShares Pet Care ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.54. The stock has a market cap of $74.36 million, a P/E ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Pet Care ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $364,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,696,000.

About ProShares Pet Care ETF

The ProShares Pet Care ETF (PAWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FactSet Pet Care index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global equities related to pet ownership. PAWZ was launched on Nov 5, 2018 and is managed by ProShares.

