ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE) Stock Price Down 1%

ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE – Get Free Report) were down 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $56.01 and last traded at $56.32. Approximately 3,592 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 4,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.88.
ProShares Ultra Real Estate Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.76.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Real Estate
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Real Estate stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.
ProShares Ultra Real Estate Company Profile
ProShares Ultra Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares Ultra Real Estate
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Buffett Bails on BYD: What It Means for the Future of EV Stocks
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Domino’s vs. Papa John’s: Stock Showdown of Pizza Giants
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Williams-Sonoma Makes Stock More Accessible with a Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.