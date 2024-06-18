ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE) Stock Price Down 1%

ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE – Get Free Report) were down 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $56.01 and last traded at $56.32. Approximately 3,592 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 4,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.88.

ProShares Ultra Real Estate Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.76.

Get ProShares Ultra Real Estate alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Real Estate

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Real Estate stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

ProShares Ultra Real Estate Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.