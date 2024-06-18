Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PTGX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

PTGX opened at $32.47 on Friday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $35.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.94.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $254.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.00 million. Research analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William D. Waddill sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $420,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William D. Waddill sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 35,000 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $1,231,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,137,453.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,386 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $18,501,000. Kynam Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 1,818,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,335,000 after purchasing an additional 843,359 shares during the period. Superstring Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $8,694,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,606,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

