Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Stake Boosted by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 99.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,673,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,509,864,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103,657 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,020,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,879,225,000 after purchasing an additional 726,613 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,049,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,173,000 after buying an additional 87,974 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,156,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,395,000 after buying an additional 170,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,612,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,407,000 after purchasing an additional 221,071 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEG shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Guggenheim raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $95,561.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,500,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,148 shares of company stock worth $212,750. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:PEG traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.43. 325,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,791,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.71 and a twelve month high of $75.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.14. The firm has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.59.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.48%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.