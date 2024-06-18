Puma (ETR:PUM) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Puma Se (ETR:PUM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €45.06 ($48.45) and last traded at €45.06 ($48.45). 441,857 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,321% from the average session volume of 18,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at €46.56 ($50.06).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €46.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of €45.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides sports lifestyle products for football, handball, rugby, cricket, volleyball, track and field, motorsports, golf, and basketball.

