Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Truist Financial

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Truist Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $68.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $65.00. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on QTWO. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Q2 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Q2 from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Q2 from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Q2 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.53.

Q2 Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of QTWO stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,783. Q2 has a 52 week low of $28.59 and a 52 week high of $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.38. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -42.84 and a beta of 1.53.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Q2 had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $165.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Q2 will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Q2

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 34,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $2,122,167.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 672,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,465,773.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 34,434 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $2,122,167.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 672,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,465,773.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $450,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 363,754 shares in the company, valued at $18,224,075.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,684 shares of company stock worth $4,888,275. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Q2

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 156.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 2,582.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 193.7% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its position in Q2 by 261.0% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

