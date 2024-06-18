Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires 120,525 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 880.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,525 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its position in NextEra Energy by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 35,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 46,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,701,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. Mizuho downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.86.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 5.1 %

NYSE NEE opened at $68.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $80.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.72.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.