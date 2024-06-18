Quadrature Capital Ltd Cuts Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,029 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Timken were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TKR. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 280,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,597,000 after buying an additional 26,916 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Timken alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Timken from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $97.00) on shares of Timken in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Timken from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Timken currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.91.

Insider Transactions at Timken

In other news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 29,006 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $2,590,235.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,590,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 29,006 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $2,590,235.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,590,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 10,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $897,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,541 shares in the company, valued at $9,473,360.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,006 shares of company stock valued at $5,269,636. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Timken Price Performance

NYSE:TKR opened at $81.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.50. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $65.71 and a 52 week high of $95.08.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. Timken’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

Timken Profile

(Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.