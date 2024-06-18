Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $2.36 Million Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 86.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 61,543 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 662.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $302.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sameh Fahmy purchased 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $219.25 per share, for a total transaction of $438,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Sameh Fahmy acquired 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $219.25 per share, for a total transaction of $438,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $1,902,593.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $220.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $49.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.46. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $183.09 and a twelve month high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

