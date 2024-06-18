Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $6.68 Million Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 231,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,730 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in JD.com were worth $6,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JD. Morgan Stanley grew its position in JD.com by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,277,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,995 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in JD.com by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,210,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $179,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,605 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in JD.com by 292.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,436,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305,956 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at $114,009,000. Finally, Discerene Group LP boosted its holdings in JD.com by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 3,347,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $29.05 on Tuesday. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $41.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.93 and a 200-day moving average of $26.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The information services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $36.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.75 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 2.26%. Sell-side analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura lowered their target price on JD.com from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on JD.com from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on JD.com from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on JD.com from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.47.

Get Our Latest Research Report on JD

JD.com Profile

(Free Report)

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.