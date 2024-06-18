Quadrature Capital Ltd Increases Holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 77.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,075 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.08% of AAR worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $234,726,000 after buying an additional 44,948 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in AAR by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in AAR in the 4th quarter valued at $709,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter valued at $468,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AAR alerts:

AAR Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE AIR opened at $67.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.19. AAR Corp. has a twelve month low of $54.69 and a twelve month high of $73.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68 and a beta of 1.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $567.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.63 million. AAR had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 2.73%. Research analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 15,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $1,116,463.61. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,630,872.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AAR news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 28,145 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total value of $1,631,284.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,597,873.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 15,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $1,116,463.61. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,630,872.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,770 shares of company stock valued at $6,387,031. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AIR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on AAR from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Benchmark lifted their price target on AAR from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on AAR

AAR Profile

(Free Report)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.