Quadrature Capital Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.71.

IDEX Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of IEX opened at $200.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.37 and its 200 day moving average is $221.54. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $183.76 and a 12-month high of $246.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.52 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.32%.

IDEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.