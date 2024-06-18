Quadrature Capital Ltd Reduces Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,754 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $11,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DraftKings by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,263,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,053,000 after buying an additional 2,225,759 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 39.4% in the third quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,153,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at $192,140,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 345.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,440,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,424,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,979,000 after acquiring an additional 781,058 shares during the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $41.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.16 and a 12-month high of $49.57.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 62.74% and a negative net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Harry Sloan sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $9,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,537,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total transaction of $8,534,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,849,215 shares in the company, valued at $121,576,004.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Sloan sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $9,537,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,537,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 851,450 shares of company stock valued at $35,023,584. 48.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on DKNG shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded DraftKings to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on DraftKings from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on DraftKings from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

