Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 12,238 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 62.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,238 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KNSL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $600.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $425.00 target price (down previously from $555.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.00.

Insider Activity at Kinsale Capital Group

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total value of $1,389,321.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,850 shares in the company, valued at $35,247,879. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $390.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $401.51 and a 200-day moving average of $417.12. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $325.01 and a 1 year high of $548.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.07.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.17. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 26.33%. The business had revenue of $372.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 3.99%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

