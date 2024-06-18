Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 39,601 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 60.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 39,601 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Bunge Global by 169.8% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Bunge Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bunge Global Price Performance

BG stock opened at $102.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Bunge Global SA has a 12-month low of $86.10 and a 12-month high of $116.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.62.

Bunge Global Announces Dividend

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. Bunge Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BG. StockNews.com cut shares of Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bunge Global

In other Bunge Global news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of Bunge Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $2,065,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,086,776.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

