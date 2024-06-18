Quadrature Capital Ltd Trims Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,003 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Polaris by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,757,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,447,000 after acquiring an additional 160,918 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,807,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,375,000 after purchasing an additional 48,179 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Polaris by 8.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,477,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,993,000 after purchasing an additional 202,794 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Polaris by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 851,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,663,000 after purchasing an additional 82,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Polaris by 151.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 424,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,168,000 after buying an additional 255,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $78.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.54 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.16 and a 200-day moving average of $89.34.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.17. Polaris had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

PII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Polaris in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Polaris from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.27.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

