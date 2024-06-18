Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.110–0.070 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $70.0 million-$74.0 million. Quantum also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.150–0.050 EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Quantum in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

QMCO traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,423,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,749. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.44. The firm has a market cap of $38.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.62. Quantum has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $1.21.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Myriad All-Flash File and Object Storage Software for high performance enterprise unstructured data applications such as AI, machine learning, and data analytics; Unified Surveillance Platform Software that unified compute and storage for video surveillance recording, storage, and analytics; StorNext Hybrid Flash/Disk File Storage Software for video editing, post-production, and streaming applications, as well as digital file archives; and CatDV Asset Management Software for indexing, cataloging, enriching video, audio, and image files, and workflow orchestration.

