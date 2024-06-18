Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.110–0.070 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $70.0 million-$74.0 million. Quantum also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.150–0.050 EPS.
Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Quantum in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.
Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Myriad All-Flash File and Object Storage Software for high performance enterprise unstructured data applications such as AI, machine learning, and data analytics; Unified Surveillance Platform Software that unified compute and storage for video surveillance recording, storage, and analytics; StorNext Hybrid Flash/Disk File Storage Software for video editing, post-production, and streaming applications, as well as digital file archives; and CatDV Asset Management Software for indexing, cataloging, enriching video, audio, and image files, and workflow orchestration.
