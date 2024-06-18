QuarkChain Price Down 20% Over Last 7 Days (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $54.30 million and $3.46 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 20% lower against the dollar. One QuarkChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,003,682,251 tokens. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain (QKC) is a blockchain platform designed for high-performance and decentralized applications. It was created by a team led by Qi Zhou in 2017. QKC uses sharding technology to increase transaction speed and throughput, making it ideal for use in various applications that require high performance, such as gaming, finance, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Additionally, QKC is designed to provide an open and secure platform for developers to build decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

