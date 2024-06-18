Radio Caca 1-Day Volume Hits $9.39 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Radio Caca has a market cap of $65.60 million and approximately $9.39 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000034 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000270 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002433 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006102 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

RACA is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,835,221,779 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

