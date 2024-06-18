Regency Affiliates, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAFI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Regency Affiliates, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAFI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
Regency Affiliates Trading Up 4.9 %
Shares of RAFI traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.73. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average of $4.58. Regency Affiliates has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $5.90.
About Regency Affiliates
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Regency Affiliates
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for Regency Affiliates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Affiliates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.