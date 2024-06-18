Reinhart Partners LLC. Acquires 1,215 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned 0.10% of LPL Financial worth $20,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 770.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total value of $1,574,288.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,608 shares in the company, valued at $39,546,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of LPLA traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $282.77. 313,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,311. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.18 and a 52 week high of $287.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.29.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.44. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. On average, analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on LPLA. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their target price on LPL Financial from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on LPL Financial from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James began coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on LPL Financial from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LPLA

About LPL Financial

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.