Reinhart Partners LLC. Buys New Stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Reinhart Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 339,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,871,000. Axcelis Technologies accounts for 1.5% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Axcelis Technologies

In related news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total value of $137,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $140.65. 579,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,797. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.77 and a 1 year high of $201.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.31. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $252.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.55 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACLS shares. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.00.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

