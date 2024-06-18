Reinhart Partners LLC. Grows Stock Position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,210,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,516 shares during the quarter. AdaptHealth makes up about 2.0% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned about 3.17% of AdaptHealth worth $48,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 503,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 92,813 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,040,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,589,000 after acquiring an additional 183,135 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AHCO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.24. 549,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,270. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $15.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.05.

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 21.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $792.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AdaptHealth from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.42.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

