Reinhart Partners LLC. Has $11.39 Million Stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 306,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $11,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Monday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.90.

Sealed Air Trading Down 0.3 %

Sealed Air stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.48. The stock had a trading volume of 930,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,506. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $47.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 94.93% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

