Reinhart Partners LLC. Has $12.58 Million Stock Holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Reinhart Partners LLC. reduced its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 504,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,494 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned 0.18% of Americold Realty Trust worth $12,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 74.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.66. 1,905,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,442,125. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of -21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.59. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.87 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -75.21%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.78.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

