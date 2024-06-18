Reinhart Partners LLC. Has $13.67 Million Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Reinhart Partners LLC. trimmed its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned approximately 0.14% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $13,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BJ. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $843,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,410,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $843,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500,792 shares in the company, valued at $38,410,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $1,213,116.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,507,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,684 shares of company stock valued at $3,204,268. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Gordon Haskett upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.88.

Shares of BJ traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.02. 1,232,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,512,444. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.24. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.45 and a 1 year high of $90.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 37.78%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

