Reinhart Partners LLC. Has $77.70 Million Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Reinhart Partners LLC. lowered its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 890,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,254 shares during the quarter. Assured Guaranty comprises approximately 3.2% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $77,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGO. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assured Guaranty

In other Assured Guaranty news, COO Robert Bailenson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $2,398,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 304,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,368,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Laura Bieling sold 3,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $311,806.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,757.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert Bailenson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $2,398,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 304,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,368,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,901 shares of company stock worth $7,793,657. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AGO shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Assured Guaranty from $64.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Assured Guaranty Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AGO traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.69. The company had a trading volume of 435,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,806. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.10. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52-week low of $53.14 and a 52-week high of $96.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.55. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 57.45%. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Assured Guaranty Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.58%.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Featured Articles

