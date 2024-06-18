Reinhart Partners LLC. Raises Stock Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 736,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,409 shares during the quarter. Encompass Health accounts for approximately 2.5% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned approximately 0.74% of Encompass Health worth $60,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EHC. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter valued at $20,210,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 364.4% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 10,915 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,318,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,989,000 after purchasing an additional 29,926 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 99,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after buying an additional 52,847 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,786,000 after buying an additional 175,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.29.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $3,745,151.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 554,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,139,740.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Encompass Health news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $850,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,861.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $3,745,151.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 554,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,139,740.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,519 shares of company stock worth $5,816,091. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EHC traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.36. 752,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,060. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $57.55 and a 12-month high of $87.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.36.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 18.01%. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

