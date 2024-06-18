Reinhart Partners LLC. Sells 1,136 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Reinhart Partners LLC. lessened its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned 0.05% of Northern Trust worth $9,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Northern Trust by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,802,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $489,640,000 after buying an additional 3,387,002 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Northern Trust by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,533,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $551,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,783 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the first quarter worth $105,665,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $90,532,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,891,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $581,539,000 after acquiring an additional 394,855 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTRS stock traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $82.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,064,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,211. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.60 and a 200-day moving average of $83.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $62.44 and a 12 month high of $89.25.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 7.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 66.23%.

In related news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $1,045,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,809.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $1,045,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,809.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $338,248.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,804,199.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.82.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

